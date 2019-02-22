By Stephanie Ratts Grissom
Herald correspondent
The lessons being taught during Homeschool Club at the Harker Heights Public Library are always cross-curricular, and always teach to the different learning styles. Children’s librarian Amanda Hairston makes sure there is something for everyone, and always keeps it interesting.
The lesson this Wednesday incorporated some literature, music, geography, and something new—a little cultural anthropology. “We are going to Africa today,” Hairston told her 18 charges as she showed them first Texas, then Africa, on her globe. “We are focusing on West African culture today.”
The children began their journey with a story, “The Hunterman and the Crocodile,” by Baba Wague DiaKite. “This is a legend, so it’s not going to be true,” Hairston explained. “It is a West African folktale.” In the story, the hunterman carries the crocodile and the crocodile’s family to the river, but once there the crocodile says he is hungry and wants to eat the hunterman. Other animals have had bad experiences with the human and are no help, but rabbit comes to the rescue and helps the hunterman escape. The book teaches the importance of living in harmony with nature.
“The rabbit plays a common part in African folktales and he is a trickster,” Hairston told everyone.
Hairston then taught the children some African words: “Inyoka” (snake); “infudu” (tortoise); “indiovu” (elephant); and “ikhozi” (eagle). These were then put to use in a “call and response” song which also incorporated the use of the African drum, played by teenager Abby Dawson.
The second book read was “Anansi the Spider: A Tale from the Ashanti” by Gerald McDermott. “The Ashanti use Anansi the spider as the trickster,” Hairston said. “It tells the story of how the moon came into the sky for all to see.”
Anansi the spider gets into trouble with a fish and a falcon, but his six sons help him. He finds a beautiful white light and can’t decide who helped him more, so put it in the sky for everyone to see and enjoy.
Hairston then played “Grain Song” by Tswana Village, a traditional song that Hairston said is, “What you would sing when beating stalks of wheat.” She explained that the song would help keep a rhythm as well as break up the boredom of the task.
For the final book of the morning, Hairston read “Bringing the Rain to Kapiti Plain: A Nandi Tale” by Verna Aardema. The story uses rhyme and repetition and is about a man who shoots a hole in the black clouds with his arrow to bring much-needed rain for his animals.
At the end of the morning, Hairston told the children that everyone would get a chance to try out the African drum, and brought out some puppets of African animals for them to play with.
Six-year-old Brynlee Buckles said that her favorite story was the last one, and played with the baby ostrich puppet as she waited for her turn at the drum. Her mother, Megan, said she drives Brynlee in from Belton just for Homeschool Club. “We come pretty much every week,” she said. “She loves it, and I love that they have a play area for the little ones.”
Homeschool Club is held every Wednesday morning at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.