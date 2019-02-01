Special to the Herald
Auditions for the 2019 season of the outdoor musical drama, “Salado Legends,” will be held Saturday and on Sunday, at 3 p.m. in Salado.
Auditions will be at Tablerock Amphitheater’s indoor stage located at 409 Royal St.
Salado Legends requires singers, actors of all ages, dancers, and stage/tech crew.
Singers should bring tape and tape player for their accompaniment; a CD player will be available. Actors will give cold readings from a Salado Legend script. Dancers may list their experience. weekdays. Performances on July 20, 27 and Aug. 3.
