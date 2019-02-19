One hundred pounds of pancake mix, 132 pounds of bacon plus the extras such as pork sausage, syrup, butter, milk, orange juice and iced tea made up the menu for the 48th Annual Kiwanis Club Pancake Supper held Saturday in the cafeteria at Harker Heights Elementary School.
Harker Heights Kiwanis Club President Jody Nicholas said she had been worried about the weather, but it improved and the response was a full house.
“It takes several months of preparation time but every club member gets involved in addition to our students from the Key Club from Harker Heights High School and the Builders Club from Eastern Hills Middle School,” Nicholas said.
Speaking of preparation, Norm Dunbar, one of the club members, figured there must be a way to bring down the price the club pays for bacon served at the Pancake Supper. Dunbar told the Herald that it is among the most popular item consumed by those that attend.
For the past eight years, the bacon of choice has been Wright Brand made in Vernon, Texas. It’s become so popular that the club had to increase its order, but that cuts into their profit that is used to serve children.
Through a simple call to the Wright Brand Company, Dunbar was able to explain what the bacon was used for and about the Pancake Supper. A lady in the human relations office told Dunbar that if he would come to Vernon and pick it up, there would be no charge. The trip took between four and five hours.
“When I arrived, they loaded up this wonderful donation of four boxes at 32 pounds a box into my pickup. I was ready and prepared with my ice chest but it happened to be 28, degrees in Vernon so I didn’t need them after all,” Dunbar said.
According to Dunbar, his goal for future pancake suppers is to try the same method to acquire pork sausage.
Along with the pancakes and fellowship was a cello solo performed by Samuel Godoy, a member of the Key Club.
Next, was the first “live” auction ever held at a Kiwanis Pancake Supper. Bobby Whitson, a Kiwanis Club member, Bell County commissioner and a certified auctioneer, put the crowd into a whirl.
The “live” auction raised about $1,400. A silent auction brought in $295. More than $300 worth of raffle tickets was also sold.
