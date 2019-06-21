The folks over at the Harker Heights Public Library have a reputation for putting on interesting, family-oriented events that are sometimes educational and always fun.
They may have outdone themselves this past Saturday, however, as the library hosted yo-yo and spin top champion Val Oliver, who came to give a free show that combined both yo-yoing fun and science basics.
Oliver said, “I travel across Texas and the United States teaching about yo-yos and sciences — it’s really about physics. I go to schools throughout the year and libraries throughout the summer teaching (kids) how to yo-yo instead of playing video games.”
Oliver is certainly qualified to teach kids (or anyone else, for that matter) about yo-yos and spin tops. She is a national and world yo-yo and spin top champion, who began honing her craft at the tender age of only 5.
“I also go to national competitions where I act as a judge for yo-yos and spinning tops,” she said.
“Yo-yoing is cool because parents probably did it as a kid. So Dad comes, says he can ‘walk the dog,’ and Dad is suddenly cool. It (creates) a generational bond.”
She said that yo-yoing helps with hand-eye coordination, catching skills, and teaches about the benefit of practice. “It isn’t age-related, or sex-related—boys and girls, men and women, anyone can do it with the proper instruction,” she concluded.
Oliver began the hour-long event by demonstrating some yo-yo tricks for the 115 people, mostly children, who had come to the event.
Beginning with some of the more well-known tricks such as “walking the dog,” “rocking the baby,” and the “loop-de-loop,” the tricks gradually got more intricate and showcased some moves many had never seen before.
From the “elevator,” “spider baby” (where Oliver walked the yo-yo up a “web” she had made of the string using her fingers), to “Eiffel Tower” and “flying saucer,” every trick was done with skill and impressed the crowd. She finished her demonstration by throwing the yo-yo into the air and catching it to rousing applause.
She also taught them some terms of the sport, such as “sleeping,” and tied everything she did, both with the yo-yo and the spin tops, to science. Concepts such as friction, gravity, muscle memory, levers, and even physics were discussed regularly.
At about the midpoint of the event, Oliver brought up a volunteer, 9-year-old Josiah LaBoy, to help her with her William Tell trick, during which she knocked a cap from his head with a yo-yo.
Afterwards, young Josiah acted as her assistant as she taught him, and the audience, some yo-yo basics, such as how to make a slip knot, how long the string should be (floor to waist) where to hold the loop on the finger, and how the string should look.
The first trick she taught, with Josiah demonstrating, was the gravity pull, where the yo-yo is held near the nose and is allowed to drop, then come back up to the starting position.
Next she taught “dribbling,” where the yo-yo is brought down and back again repeatedly using only the hand and wrist.
Josiah was sent back into the audience with a new yo-yo for his help.
It was at this point that she brought out a spinning top, which she set about spinning in the palm of her hand before showing off some new tricks. She demonstrated the “corkscrew,” “gyroscopic flop,” merry-go-round,” and “helicopter.” Then she brought out a giant top (about the size of a flower pot) and performed still more.
Her final demonstration was with a Chinese yo-yo, also called a diabolo, which is operated with a string and two sticks.
Oliver received thunderous applause at the program’s conclusion, and was then swarmed by children with questions. She took the time to answer each and every one.
Rachel Olvera of Fort Hood brought her two sons, 11-year-old Lucas and 9-year-old Camden.
“We’ve been doing all the programs at the library for the summer,” she said.
Lucas said he loved the show and planned to get a new yo-yo now that he had learned some new tips. He said of the event, “It was great! It was epic!”
Meanwhile, Josiah was already practicing the tricks he had learned.
His mother, Tanya LaBoy of Harker Heights, said, “He loved the program. He’s practicing everything she taught them. He’s already asking for videos on YouTube.”
Library director Lisa Youngblood said, “It was a really great program. I had the best time!”
