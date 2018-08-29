KILLEEN — William Lankford “Honey” Wilson let out a wide grin as 8-year-old Emily Burkey, one of his three great-great-grandchildren, rushed to embrace him Saturday afternoon inside Rosewood Retirement Home in Killeen.
The World War II veteran was surrounded by her and about 50 more for the celebration of his 100th birthday. He and loved ones gathered inside an event room at Rosewood for Honey’s birthday party, enjoying cake, coffee and memories of Honey over the years.
“Honey is the name I gave him as a kid, and it stuck,” said Honey’s 74-year-old son, Ronald Wilson. Honey was also the nickname the elder Wilson had the Army, he added.
Chris Kerschetter is a family friend who flew from Seattle for the occasion.
“I swore I was never going to come to Texas during the summer again, since the last time, the lowest high was about 95 degrees,” Kerschetter said. “But this is a wonderful family.”
Honey Wilson was born Aug. 27, 1918, in Arkansas, three months before the end of World War I. He grew up on a farm as the first-born son in a family of nine children, and saw the invention of television, antibiotics and the cheeseburger.
In 1939, he enlisted in the Army, became a medic and a sergeant, and shipped out with the 103rd Infantry Division to southern France in 1944. Honey deployed again in 1951 for the Korean War.
The veteran arrived at Fort Hood in 1959, and retired in 1960 with 21 years of service. He and his wife, Phadra, who lived to be 89, were married for more than 70 years, having three sons, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
The 100-year-old was all grins when reflecting on what his party surrounded by loved ones meant to him.
“I enjoy life,” Honey said. “It pays to be careful.”
mpayne@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7553
