Families geared up for school during the Armed Services YMCA’s inaugural back-to-school bash at the Armed Services YMCA Wellness Center in Harker Heights on Saturday.
The five-hour event, which was free and open to the public, featured carnival rides, face painting, game stations, informational booths and free haircuts.
Children who were previously registered or were registered during the event for the 2018-2019 Armed Services YMCA before and after school childcare program received an ASYMCA backpack with school supplies. A total of 500 backpacks filled with school supplies were available.
“This is our first community event at the Armed Services YMCA in Harker Heights,” said Sheri Yerrington, executive director of Armed Services YMCA Killeen. “This event features anything that deals with going back to school or starting school”
During the bash, informational booths from dental, orthodontic and medical offices were on site.
In addition to hosting the back-to-school bash, the YMCA staff was on site to help parents sign their children up for child care.
“We take care of children at 41 different school sites and service about 1,300 children per day at those sites,” Yerrington said. “Our big focus is on military families.”
For one of the Armed Services YMCA Killeen employees, she said she understands the importance of focusing on military families within the community.
“A lot of the children’s parents are deployed so sometimes they just need a smile and a hug,” said Antionette Wiggins, associate executive director of child care for Armed Services YMCA Killeen.
Wiggins said in addition to providing child care, the back to school bash she was happy with way the event turned out.
Parents shared her sentiment.
“I liked that this event was free and I also like the after school program,” said Jessica Taylor, a military family member. “I got informational pamphlets that included a lot of stuff I didn’t know the Armed Services YMCA Killeen did.”
The event proved to be a success and the Armed Services YMCA Killeen hopes to host more events in the future.
“ I have been here for 22 years and have never seen anything like this before,” Wiggins said. “I am looking forward to many more events like this.”
