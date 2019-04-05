Harker Heights High School’s February staffer of the month winner is Kristi Bernstein, as voted by the high school staff.
Bernstein, 37, teaches Art 1, Drawing II and III, painting II and III, and AP drawing at Harker Heights High School.
Bernstein went to the University of North Texas in Denton, where she studied art.
“I decided to teach because I’ve always wanted to be a teacher but I wanted to go to college to be an artist, Bernstein said. “Teaching art is really the best of both worlds.
“I don’t get to do much of my own art anymore but I love teaching kids how to be more creative and seeing that light bulb come on when they discover something new.”
Bernstein said she used to love playing school as a child.
Each month Harker Heights High School chooses a school employee as staff member of the month. The staff at Harker Heights High submits their votes and at the end of the previous month the winner is announced.
Bernstein. Is a 37-year-old mom of two children — an 8-year-old girl named Khloe and a 4-year-old son named Nathan.
She and her husband, Brandt, have been married since 2005. The family lives in Belton.
When asked why she believed she was chosen staff of the month, she said “I am a team player, I volunteer wherever they need me when I can. I truly love my school.” Bernstein has been teaching for twelve years , nine of them have been at Harker Heights High. During her first three years if teaching she taught a small Junior High School. Her favorite quote about teaching is , “ Teaching. Is the toughest job you will ever love.” Teaching is what she really loves to do. “
“Bernstein is an awesome teacher. She is dedicated to her students and goes above and beyond to make sure that Every student is included in each of the lessons as well as to make sure they understand what they are trying to accomplish,” said Julie Smith, Harker Heights High School art instructor.
