The ASYMCA Wellness Center in Harker Heights holds a luncheon each month for seniors that combines a healthy meal with an informative talk given by a health professional.
These lunches are a time for seniors to not only learn about aspects of health that are relative to them, but also gives them a chance to socialize.
Due to the upcoming summer break, and the ASYMCA’s summer programming, these lunches will be put on hold through the summer months, to pick up again in September.
ASYMCA executive director Sheri Yerrington said, “We have chef camps during the summer (that are held in the same space as the luncheons), and seniors travel and have grandkids visiting, and attendance goes down … She’ll (Antionette Wiggins, executive director of child care) do the casino trips over the summer, but regular field trips will (also) resume in September — we can only do (casino trips) on Saturdays since the buses are used through the week for camps.”
The more than 50 seniors in attendance at Tuesday’s luncheon were treated to a full meal from Cracker Barrel, which included grilled chicken, macaroni and cheese, pinto beans, and biscuits or cornbread. There were cupcakes for dessert.
As they ate, the seniors listened to Tegan McCrory-Viney, a family nurse practitioner from Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, as she gave a talk about strokes.
McCrory-Viney gave the group a handout with information about strokes and what to do if someone is showing signs of a stroke.
According to information from the National Stroke Association, a stroke occurs when blood flow to an area of brain is cut off. As a result, brain cells are deprived of oxygen and begin to die. Consequently, abilities controlled by that area of the brain such as memory and muscle control are lost.
McCrory-Viney said, “If you know the signs, you have to act FAST.”
She explained that FAST is an acronym for those signs of a stroke. F stands for facial drooping, A for arm weakness, S for speech slurring, and T for time — call 9-1-1 right away, time to get to the emergency department at the hospital so doctors can begin their stroke protocol.
Doctors can identify the type of stroke being experienced and give medicine to help reverse the stroke.
At the end of her presentation, McCrory-Viney took questions from the group. Many shared their own experiences, and had helpful advice of their own.
Martha Belton, a retired nurse herself, urged the call to 9-1-1.
“No one ever died of embarrassment,” she said, saying that it’s better to get checked out by doctors than to let a potential stroke slide. “Blood clot busters work, I’m living proof … I got my full sight back, and continued to be a nurse for 20 more years.”
Alicia Gonzales said she had an incident just two weeks prior. “They (doctors) checked me from head to toe, and kept me overnight for observation because of my age.” Referring to the stroke handout, she said, “This FAST works.”
McCrory-Viney said, “We recommend people are following up with their primary care and paying attention to their bodies, and have a good dialog with friends and family.”
