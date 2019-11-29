Barnes & Noble in Harker Heights held a Lego Build-It event Saturday afternoon that drew a crowd of dozens of parents and children who came to hear a short story and build a Lego castle based on the one in the recently released movie “Frozen 2.”

The event was kicked off with a short story time that was led by Lisa Youngblood, along with Sheridan Youngblood and Shelby Martin, all dressed as characters from the movie.

