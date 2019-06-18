If you were driving past the Harker Heights Public Library on Wednesday morning and heard a lot of honking horns, it was because it was the library’s Big Truck Show day.
What you were hearing was the sound of about 450 area children honking the horns of the various vehicles that were being showcased during the event.
The Big Truck Show is an annual event that kicks off the official start of the library’s Summer Reading Club.
Children’s librarian Amanda Hairston said, “This is our big opening event to get everybody registered and excited (for the summer reading program).”
The city of Harker Heights provided many vehicles for children (and adults) explore, allowing them to climb inside, look at the inner-workings of the vehicles, and, of course, honk the horns. Some of these vehicles included a fire truck, a dump truck, tow trucks, and a lot of construction equipment. There was even a John Deere tractor.
The Harker Heights Police Department brought five different vehicles for the event. There were two different patrol vehicles, a motorcycle (which had its flashing lights on, drawing the eye to their area and delighted the children), a SWAT Humvee, and a Mule, which Officer Peter Quinchocho said is used in places with difficult terrain that a regular police vehicle might not be able to go.
Quinchocho said, “We’re showing the kids different vehicles that they can explore and open up their minds.”
Fourteen-year-old Christian Salsbury was instantly drawn to the police vehicles, but rather than getting into the driver’s seat, he chose to see what the back of the patrol car was like.
His grandmother, Lorraine Salsbury, said, “He’s always wanted to be a police officer, ever since he was 4 or 5 years old.” She also said that they had already signed up for the summer reading program. “He reads every day,” she said.
Kelsie Nolan of Copperas Cove brought sons Brayden, 6, and Archer, 4, who were both busy exploring the construction equipment.
She said, “We’ve been to this event last year and they loved it, so we came again this year.” They had already signed up for the summer reading program, as well.
Kendra Nelson of Killeen brought her 3-year-old daughter, Alison. She said they were on their way to sign up for the summer reading program.
“This is my first time at the Harker Heights library,” she said. “My friend told me it’s a bigger program over here (versus Killeen).”
And even though there was only a slight chance of rain in the forecast, the skies opened up early during the event, forcing event-goers inside.
Hairston said, “It’s never been rained out as long as I’ve been here, and I’ve been here for six years.”
Despite the weather, the library rallied by bringing out games for the children to play indoors. There was a giant Connect Four, giant Kerplunk, giant Jenga, giant checkers, and giant Legos and blocks. There was indoor bowling, as well as several board games set up on the long tables.
The games were a hit, made more so when Quinchocho and Officer Crystal Thomas joined several of the children, playing board games with them.
Pokémon favorite Pikachu also made an appearance, taking photos with children and doling out (and receiving) hugs.
Meanwhile, youth health and program coordinator Destinee Barton and several volunteers were busy registering more people, children and adults alike, for the Summer Reading Club.
For those who didn’t come to the event on Wednesday, people can register at any time.
Hairston said, “You can register online on our website, too.”
Library director Lisa Youngblood said that 385 people signed up for the Summer Reading Club at the event. There were also 188 people who had registered online prior to Wednesday, bringing the total number of registered people, children and adults, to a whopping 573.
Hairston said, “We’ll be having summer programs and big events every Wednesday. Next week is the Out of this World Science Fair.” The Science Fair will run from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Other Wednesday morning programs will be the Stars at Night Texas Showcase on June 19, and the Creature Teacher on June 26. Both of these have two showings: 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
For additional information about any of the summer programs, or to register for the Summer Reading Club online, please go to www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/HHPLSpecialEvents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.