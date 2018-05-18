Michael Blomquist, winner of the Place 2 seat on the Harker Heights City Council, was sworn into office by City Attorney Burk Roberts on Tuesday during the city council meeting and workshop.
Blomquist was elected May 5, garnering 999 votes to Jeff Orlando’s 447 votes.
“I’m excited ... finally getting sworn in and being on the council,” Blomquist said. “I attribute that to all the people I went out and talked to and they came out and their voices were heard. It was a true election, and not a selection here.”
Assistant City Manager Patty Brunson, with the help of Council members Jackeline Soriano Fountain and John Reider, canvassed the voting returns for the May 5 municipal election during the meeting.
Roberts also swore in Place 5 Council member Jody Nicholas for another three-year term. Nicholas was unopposed for re-election.
Blomquist replaces Steve Carpenter, who served one term on the city council and previously served for 19 years as city manager. After approximately 43 years spent working for various cities in Texas, Carpenter chose not to run for re-election, he said.
“I really appreciate all that you’ve done for me, and the service you provided for our city,” said Mayor Spencer H. Smith as he gifted Carpenter with a framed photo of the City Council.
Carpenter also received a certificate of appreciation for a donation made to the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center.
“I put a lot into the city, and I hope to continue to do that as needed,” said Carpenter during his final remarks to the council. “I’m still a citizen; I’ll still be here.”
During the workshop, the council received a presentation from Planning and Development Director Joseph Molis regarding amending or updating the noise regulations under the Code of Ordinances.
Molis outlined some of the issues of the current regulations and the problems that that police officers run into when attempting to enforce the noise level limits.
The maximum noise level of commercial areas, which currently sits at 65 decibels, has been a source of complaint for residents who live in residential areas — where the limit is 55 decibels — that are near places like nightclubs.
Many of the noise issues from nightclubs are a result of the opening and closing of doors, which negates the noise dampening effect that is in place within the club walls, as well as loud patrons, Molis said.
Officers have a difficult time enforcing the regulations because, under the current code, they are required to record at least two out of 10 minutes of uninterrupted noise over the decibel limit, when many times, intermittent spikes of loud noise are the biggest complaint.
Those issues and more, such as researching possible daytime noise regulations, will continue to be addressed by Molis and his team.
The planning and development department is also working closely with the police department to address all issues of noise pollution and working to make the codes more effective for everyone.
The next council meeting will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall in the Kitty Young Council Chambers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.