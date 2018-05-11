Michael Blomquist will take the oath of office as Harker Heights’ new city councilman for Place 2 on Tuesday.
Blomquist outpolled Jeff Orlando in Saturday’s municipal election, drawing 69 percent of the vote.
Unofficial totals released Saturday night showed Blomquist finished with 999 votes to Orlando’s 447 votes.
Blomquist succeeds Councilman Steve Carpenter, who served as the Heights city manager for 19 years before being elected to council in 2015. Carpenter decided not to seek re-election to another three-year term.
City Councilwoman Jody Nicholas, who was unopposed for re-election, received 1,209 votes in retaining her Place 5 seat.
Blomquist, 50, a retired Army lieutenant colonel, credited “a great ground game and great people supporting me” for his election success.
“I went door-to-door almost every day,” Blomquist said after the election results were announced. “Walking around meeting as many people as I could really paid off.
Orlando, 54, a local restaurant owner, credited Blomquist for running a good campaign.
“The great citizens of Harker Heights have spoken,” he said. “Michael ran a strong race.”
Noting his prior work on city boards, including the planning and zoning commission, Orlando said he wanted to continue serving the city in a volunteer capacity.
“I hope to continue to do volunteer work for the city and do what I can to make this a great place in which to live.
“When you boil it all down, we both want what’s best for the city.
“I think Michael will be do a good job.”
Blomquist said he doesn’t want to make any big changes once he’s on the council. He just wants to see if he can help it run better.
“I want to take a look at where city is going, what is its vision” he said. “I want to look at infrastructure and improvements for older parts of Heights and make sure the city isn’t forgetting about people already here paying taxes.
“Smart growth is important. I want to make Harker Heights more of a destination city, where people come to shop, dine have a great time. That’s a win-win for everyone.
“I also want to make sure we have adequate police and fire protection for our growing city — better protection, quicker response times.”
The votes from Saturday’s election will be canvassed Tuesday.
Assistant City Manager Patty Brunson said last weekend that a few absentee ballots were still outstanding and needed to be counted.
After Tuesday’s vote canvassing, the candidates will be sworn into office at the council meeting.
KISD bond ELECTION
Voters approved $426 million in taxpayers money to build and renovate new schools in the Killeen Independent School District.
The unofficial vote totals Saturday was 3,705 yes and 2,637 no for Proposition A and 3,649 yes and 2,672 no for Proposition B.
In Harker Heights, voters approved Proposition A, 815 votes in favor to 542 against. Heights voters also backed Proposition B, with 776 voting yes, to 574 against.
Proposition A of the bond, for $235 million, will pay for construction of a new high school and elementary school and renovations to existing schools for ADA compliance and security upgrades.
Proposition B, for $191 million, will pay for consolidation of some schools, and renovation of Killeen High School and other schools.
With passage of the bond issue, a resident owner with a home valued at $143,000 will see an increase of $171 per year in KISD taxes with the bonds, according to the KISD website.
KISD will begin to map out the projects with the approval of the bond. The safety and security upgrades included in the bond program will begin over the summer, Superintendent John Craft said. The design of the sixth high school and work on the consolidation of some schools will begin “immediately.”
KISD BOARD
The Killeen Independent School District will see familiar faces on its board of trustees over the next year.
Incumbent Minerva Trujillo defeated challenger Lan Carter for the Place 6 spot on the board. Board member JoAnn Purser was unopposed in her bid for another term on Place 7.
The unofficial vote was 3,926 for Trujillo and 2,290 for Carter.
Trujillo was originally elected to fill the seat vacated by her late husband, Arthur Trujillo.
Previously, she spent 35 years working for KISD as a teacher, assistant principal and principal in a number of schools.
