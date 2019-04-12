The Central Texas College Career Center will host its annual Career Fair and Internship Expo on Wednesday in the Anderson Campus Center (Building 156).
The free event is open to the public from 10 a.m.. to 2 p.m. More than 30 companies and potential employers will be on hand accepting resumes and providing information about jobs and internship possibilities.
“Job seekers can meet representatives from a variety of employment areas, said Keisha Holman, director of CTC’s Career Services. “Representatives from the business sector, information technology, food industry, healthcare, hospitality, protective services and more will be here to discuss part-time, full-time and internship positions.”
In addition, numerous law enforcement and fire protective agencies, banking and financial institutions, real estate companies, the computer and technology industry and social services will also be represented.
Some of the participating companies include Troops to Teachers; Topsarge Business Solutions; Builder Homesite, Inc.; DFW Airport Police; Equipment Depot; Texas Department of Public Safety; Dart Container Corporation; Primerica Financial Services – The Mitchell Group; Houston Police Department; GC Services, L.P.; and the Armed Services YMCA.
Holman advised attendees to dress for success when meeting potential employers. Job seekers should also bring multiple resume copies and be ready to discuss work skills.
“The career fair will be a great opportunity for students and the community to develop valuable contacts and broaden their job/internship search network,” she said. “It could also prove very beneficial to those seeking a career change, a first job and for transitioning military members.”
A complete list of companies and potential employers participating in this year’s job fair can be found online at http://bit.ly/2AEhc7s.
For more information about the CTC job fair, please call the CTC Career Center at 254-526-1106.
