The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce recently sent 200 letters and cards as part of Operation Thank-You.
Gina Pence, Heights Chamber of Commerce president, sent the cards to deployed soldiers from 3rd Cavalry Regiment.
“There are so much positive things they do, Pence said. “We want them to know we are thinking about them.”
Operation Thank-You is a community effort that sends appreciation to service members overseas. The chamber usually starts the campaign for community partners. The 1st Cavalry Regiment and 3rd CR are the chamber’s community partners.
“The campaign improves each year. Once we start communicating, the community supports us,” Pence said.
“We are planning to send cards in October, November and December. The unit is starting to come home in February. We want to make sure that letters are getting in the hands of the soldiers,” Pence said.
This time of year can be difficult for service members. They are away from their families and friends, she said.
“Yes, they agreed to do this mission, but their sacrifices are the reason we can stay home,” Pence said.
This campaign gives children a chance to thank service members for their service, Pence said, noting that Harker Heights is a military city. Soldiers and their families move in and out.
“Children are very familiar with deployments, because their mom or dad served,” Pence said. “It’s great to see them share their stories.”
Individuals, organizations and businesses are welcome to drop off cards and letters to the Visitor Center at 552 Farm-to-Market 2410 / Knights Way in Harker Heights. The chamber pays for postage.
“If they have their entire business on board, we are more than happy to pick them up,” Pence said.
Pence routinely picks up letters from schools in Killeen Independent School District.
Businesses and organizations can schedule bulk pickup with Pence at 254-699-4999 or gina@hhchamber.com.
