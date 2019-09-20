It was an invitation to lunch in 1994 with familiar people from the community such as Judge Tony Costa and Attorney Ted Smith — who were on the City Council at the time — in addition to other prominent Harker Heights lawyers that changed the life story of attorney Burk Roberts.

Roberts is currently in partnership with his dad at a Killeen law firm, but has also been the Harker Heights city attorney for over 25 years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.