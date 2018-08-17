HARKER HEIGHTS — The Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday uninamiously approved a conditional-use permit for a heating and air conditioning business in the 100 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Prior to the vote, council members heard a presentation from Courtney Peres, a city planner and GIS coordinator, on behalf of the city planning and development director.
Central Texas Heating and Air Conditioning officials found the land attractive and in the presentation showed a rough rendering of what the facility project would look.
The rendering allowed the council to see how the project would not only follow the conditions set by the planning and development department but also fit into the current landscape of the city with Google maps.
The city sent out 34 notifications to residents in the area with only one response suggesting approval.
The Bartlett-based company serves the Harker Heights, Killeen and Copperas Cove area, which is what attracted the company to purchase the land for the development.
Impressed with the planning of the project, including outdoor landscaping with native shrubs and trees, both Councilmen John Reider and Hal Schiffman told Tim Kropp, the representative for Central Texas Heating, “Welcome to Harker Heights.”
With Mayor Pro Tem Jackeline Soriano Fountain absent, the motion to approve the ordinance granting a conditional-use permit was approved 4-0.
In other business, city finance director Alberta Barrett recommended that the council approve a list of investment broker/dealers and investment training sponsors.
The motion to approve the list passed 4-0.
In other action, the council elected Councilman Michael Blomquist to the Bell County Health District board, succeeding Councilwoman Jody Nicholas.
Nicholas has been the representative since she was first elected to the council in 2015.
City Manager David Mitchell noted that while Nicholas has enjoyed her time representing the council at the board and bringing all that she has learned back to the meetings, she was ready to let another member of the council fulfill the role.
Blomquist, who was elected to the Place 2 seat in May, shared his interest in the position to the council.
“You’ve just started your three-year term,” Mayor Spencer Smith noted, “so it fits.”
Reider motioned to appoint Blomquist as the council’s representative; the motion was seconded by Schiffman and was passed 4-0.
In her final Bell County health update, Nicholas said, “(Bell County) did OK and ended with an honorable mention.”
The council postponed discussing and considering an appeal of the city manager’s decision to deny heavy vehicle residential parking permits at 123 E. Stacie Road until the next council meeting.
Tuesday’s meeting ended with a closed meeting for the council to discuss and deliberate the employment, evaluation and duties of the city manager.
Following a 17-minute closed meeting, the council returned and passed a motion for Reider and Nicholas to look further into topics council discussed in the closed session.
