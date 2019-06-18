The Harker Heights City Council took a big step into the world of technology by receiving Dell Venue Tablet computers at Tuesday’s workshop session. The tablets went to the mayor and each council member.
As the council received their tablets, the atmosphere of the council chambers took on an air of frivolity, not unlike the mood on Christmas morning.
Director of Information Services Gary Bates said, “They are pretty excited about it because it gives them a central point to receive email and other documents. It provides them a sense of mobility they haven’t experienced before.”
These Windows 10 computers, which can also be plugged into a keyboard, give the council a place to check their emails and will eventually receive electronic versions of the agendas to their tablets.
Bates said, “For a while, they’ll continue to receive the paper versions and the electronic versions.”
Once the tablets are all up and running, the council members will be able to answer questions from their constituents and communicate with the city staff. They have been using their home computers with a web browser, but the tablet will now do that for them.
City staff has been using tablets for the past two years, but since they used them inside City Hall, they just could just plug in and go to work.
“We had to do some special engineering and research to make sure software and other components were going to be in sync for the mobile approach with the tablets for the Council,” Bates said.
Basic training was offered at the workshop and there will be other training at future board meetings. Eventually, council members will not receive paper documents in any form.
During Tuesday’s workshop, Mark Hyde, director of public works, shared with the council the changes needed in the City’s Code of Ordinances concerning backflow prevention assemblies that prevent the flow of potentially contaminated water back into the City’s water system.
Backflow prevention assemblies are commonly used on residential sprinkler systems that prevent cross contamination such as insecticides, fertilizers or pet waste being drawn back into the public water system.
Hyde said, “If the testing of these assemblies as required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is to be completed, there will be tougher enforcement for residents who refuse to have their systems tested.”
In the future, the council will vote on a new ordinance governing the installation, testing and certification of backflow prevention.
Also Tuesday, Finance Director Alberta Barrett reported on the status of capital improvement projects.
Highlights of the report include:
The 2017 ground storage and pump station rehab is 49% complete.
Series 2018 Projects include Phase 1 of the Drainage Master Plan is 100% completed.
Series 2019 projects include the Warrior’s Path Wastewater Interceptor Line is 38% compete.
The Fire Station # 2 renovation is at the design level.
The roundabout is 91% complete.
The turn lane at FM 3481 and Cedarbrook Ridge is 100% complete.
Several street projects have either just begun or in the engineering stage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.