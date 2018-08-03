The Harker Heights City Council celebrated the grand opening of the new Spay and Neuter Clinic and Expansion of the Pet Adoption Center Clinic on Tuesday with a tour of the facility.
About two dozen local residents attended the event, which featured a tour of the facility and refreshments.
Located in the 400 block of Indian Trail, the newly expanded center includes an office, three cat rooms with “catios” or cat patios, a puppy porch, exam room, prep area, surgical room and recovery rooms for both cats and dogs.
The added features allow cats to have an inside and outside open area for play and socialization as well as increase ventilation to assist in the prevention of upper respiratory infections.
An indoor puppy room and outside puppy porch help to prevent the puppies from being exposed to parvo and other diseases. The additions also provide an area where puppies can socialize in fresh air.
A clinic was added to perform spay/neuter procedures and other necessary surgeries that the city previously outsourced.
“We can get more done,” said Finni Ditt, a longtime volunteer with the adoption center, of the expansion.
The project was a community effort as Assistant City Manager Patricia Brunson noted that Alberta Barrett, the city finance director, kept the project on budget.
Construction alone cost $1.3 million for the expansion space.
The Department of Parks and Recreation contributed to the outdoor landscaping of the facility.
Donations were used toward operational costs including the purchase of new cages you can find in the kitten quarantine area of the clinic.
The expansion of the clinic was a project presented to the council for support three years ago but construction began in January of this year before opening on July 31.
“It’s important to help make the city as no-kill as possible,” said Councilman John Reider, who was on the council when the project was approved in the city budget.
In a presentation by the Pet Adoption Center, it was stressed to the council that the approval of funds toward the project contributed to the new signage on the building.
“It’s awesome,” said Harker Heights Mayor Spencer H. Smith of the expansion as he toured the facility Tuesday.
At the previous council meeting, the council was given a virtual tour of the facility and Councilman Hal Schiffman noted that the facility could be a model for other adoption centers.
fcardenas@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7562
(0) comments
