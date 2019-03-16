The Harker Heights City Council at their regular meeting Tuesday considered four items, with one of them being tabled.
Council members received a report from Director of Planning and Development Joseph Molis on the approval of changing the zoning designation in the vicinity of 514 and 516 Clore Road from one-family dwelling district to a local business district. The property consists of two lots totaling 0.78 acres.
The land is currently occupied by a single-wide manufactured home at 514 Clore and vacant property at 516 Clore. Other surrounding uses include the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center to the north and H-E-B to the south.
Molis said, “The proposed commercial zoning will be of greater value for land, neighborhood and the city as compared to its existing use.
By a unanimous 5-0 vote, the council approved changing the zoning designation.
Council members also considered and approved a change from the one-family dwelling district to a two-family dwelling district at 926 Maplewood.
If the property is rezoned, the applicant intends to construct duplexes on the property. City staff has made the applicant aware that platting will be required in order to properly subdivide the property into lots that will accommodate duplex structures
The council then considered a request for a conditional-use permit to allow an accessory dwelling unit on property at 2223 Fuller Lane. The applicant intends to occupy the accessory unit while modifications are made to the primary structure.
City staff has worked with the applicant and created conditions for the property. The zoning with remain as one-family dwelling district but the applicant has 12 months from the date of adoption by the council to occupy the secondary structure, which is a camper, in order to remodel the primary structure. After 12 months, the applicant can no longer reside in the camper.
The accessory unit is identified as a camper that is any type of manufactured structure or recreation vehicle that is not independent per the Harker Heights Code of Ordinances 152.35.
Council members had a series of questions about this property and the future plans of the resident so they unanimously tabled the item.
In other action, the council approved appointing Patricia Darnell as election judge and Deborah Kimbrel as alternate judge for the May 4 joint municipal election with Killeen Independent School District and Central Texas College.
