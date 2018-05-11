Thirty out of 41 registered vendors set up shop at the Seton Medical Center for the city of Harker Heights eighth farmers market on Saturday.
Three of the vendors were Lemonade Day entrepreneurs. Lemonbacks, Lemonater and Tastey Lemonade competed for sales. Luckily, Saturday’s warm weather brought thirsty customers to their lemonade stands.
The market opens every Saturday at 8 a.m. until Oct. All vendors close for the day at 1 p.m. However, vendors can leave after noon.
The city farmers market started in 2011. Heather Buller, the market coordinator, established a partnership with the clinic.
“It seemed like the perfect opportunity to bring healthy food and community together” Buller said.
“They are so kind and so gracious to let us use their space. They are a great community partner.”
The medical center allowed the city to use its property free of charge. The city moved the market to the medical center in June 2013. For the last five years, the clinic hosted the city farmers market.
The city farmers market gives residents a chance to profit from their creativity.
Since the market opens every Saturday until the end of October, vendors have six months to promote their products and build a relationship with the community. The social aspects of the market bring vendors back to the market every year.
“We started with craft fairs and farmers markets. We found out we could get in since we make everything ourselves. It’s been an excellent outlet for us” said Regina Cooper, co-owner of Cooper’s Classic Crafts.
Last year the family-run business sold bee hotels, cutting boards and candles. Harker Heights community garden in Carl Levin Park is home to two of their bee hotels. Its new items are potatoes bags and bowl cozies.
City residents and people from surrounding areas look forward to the market. Each can expect something new from returning vendors, Buller said.
“The local fire department picks up their produce and veggies from our market” Buller said.
Ursula Halsig has purchased pickles from Jan’s Beef Jerky for three years.
“This is the best pickle place. I follow him everywhere. When I found out he was here, I had to get some pickles” said Halsig, a loyal customer.
This is Jan’s Beef Jerky’s fifth year with the farmers market. This vendor makes and sells, pickles, beef jerky, and wood work.
Haslig purchased a birdhouse from Jan’s last year. It is home to humming birds.
“I brought four birdhouses and sold all four today” said Terry Knotts, owner of Jan’s Beef Jerky.
Overall, the farmers market had a diverse assortment of farmers, ranchers, cottage food producers, and hand-crafted vendors. Many vendors sold out of crowd favorites by 11 a.m.
Buller is still accepting vendor applications. The deadline to join the farmers market is June 29.
For more information on the application process, Heather Buller can be reached at hbuller@ci.harker-heights.tx.us and 254-953-5493.
“The application process was relatively easy. Heather answered any questions that I had, which was really helpful” said Katie Johnson of Twisted Cactus Dairy Goats & Soaps.
Twisted Cactus is a new vendor this year. Johnson sells and assortment of skin, hair, and facial products. She is working on new products.
“I am currently working on lotions. The process for making lotion is really different and I have two little humans running around” Johnson said.
Regardless of how many years each vendor has participated, new items must be reviewed and approved by Buller.
Market regulations and Buller’s hands-on approach to vendor management ensure the market has fresh and safe products every year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.