More than 164 people attended the 17th Annual Harker Heights Annual Volunteer Appreciation Reception at the Activities Center on Feb. 28.
Volunteers involved in more than 20 city organizations celebrated the number of hours that totaled 29,148.5 citywide. A volunteer’s time is valued at $24.69 an hour. That translates into a total for the city at $719, 676.47 worth of services.
Departments that showed a significant number of volunteer hours and corresponding dollar values included:
Parks and Recreation —20,106.25 hours/$496,423.32
Pet Adoption Center — 3,644 hours/$89,970.36
Library — 3,313.75 hours/$81,816.49
Police Department — 864 hours/$21,332.16
Courts — 513 hours/$12,665.97
Fire Department — 350 hours/$8,641.50
Planning and Zoning Board — 193.5 hours/$4,777.52
Veterans Council — 164 hours/$4,049.16.
Sisters Rebecca and Alexandra Mack, two of 200 total library volunteers, won “Sew On and Sew Forth” awards.
Rebecca told the Herald, “We give back to the community when we volunteer. I work with kids at the library and that’s very rewarding.”
Alexandra said, “I volunteer at the library and Knights of the Roundtable. We do sewing programs and I can teach them skills. We both love helping kids.”
“Expert Level Costume Character Awards” went to Ian Reid, Shelby Martin, and Sheridan Youngblood Reid. Jeffrey Bowman received a “Forever Harry Potter Award” and Kathe Kitchens won a “Book Club Extraordinaire Award.”
Diane Cline won a Bright Star Award and Annick Harris won a Shining Star Award from the Activities Center.
Police Department Awards presented by Community Services officers Crystal Thomas and Peter Quichocho included: Marty Portmann, Vera McKenzie, Cheryl Chaney, Jerry Spradlin, Jimmie McCormick, and Dwight Bonds.
Anthony Vordtriede received the Excellence in Youth Sports Coaching Award from the Parks and Recreation Department.
Awards from the Pet Adoption Center went to Susan Mooney for Most Contributed Time (860 hours); Most Fostered Animals (19 fosters) went to Paula, Megan and Bethany Lee. Goodie Bags for Volunteers Who Contributed the Most Time: Judy and Rebecca Killgo, Kathryn Cawthorne, Finni Dirr, Marta Hiraldo, Sarah, Katie and Jennifer Kennison, Paige Semkiw and Dorothy Sue Wilson.
Pet Adoption Center volunteer Marta Hiraldo told the Herald, “Like the message on the back of a popular T-shirt, I can’t take all the pets home so I come to the center to do what I can to help see pets get adopted.”
Three new awards were introduced by the Courts Department and the Teen Court presented by Municipal Judge Billy Ray Hall, Judge Garland Potvin and Judge Tony Kosta.
The Rising Star or “Judge Potvin Award” was presented to Andrew Brown. The Outstanding Defense Attorney or “Judge Hall Award” went to Anthony Jones and the Outstanding Prosecuting Attorney or the “Judge Kosta Award” went to Joseph Ung.
Outgoing members of various boards and committees honored were Dr. Brad Buckley, Dorothy Sue Wilson, Peggy L. Murphey, Cheryl Lyn Sandbakken, Patricia Amazon Muldron Roberts, Jennifer McCann, Jeff Orlando, Dr. Austin Ruiz, Colen Wilson and Joseph M. Welch, ED.D.
