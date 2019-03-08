A report to the Harker Heights City Council on the capital improvement program for the City of Harker Heights indicated borrowing money may be necessary to fund future city projects.
Those include water and wastewater projects, preparation for the construction of the new middle school on Warrior’s Path, drainage projects, building improvements, park projects, street and sidewalk projects, and other plans that are yet to have budgets.
The presentation of the report at Tuesday’s council meeting, anchored by Finance Director Alberta Barrett and Public Works Director Mark Hyde, began witih a focus on bond proceeds.
Barrett said 2017 bond proceeds would be finished this year. Concerning 2018 bond proceeds, the city borrowed $6 million from the general fund and $3 million from the drainage fund. Finally, 2019 bond proceeds included $3 million from the general fund and $1 million in the utility fund, which were received this past month.
Budgeted wastewater projects that carried a high level of interest were a sanitary sewer at Fire Station No. 2. The station, which is in the design and engineering phase, will no longer be dependent on a septic system.
Two interceptor line projects are underway on Warrior’s Path at a cost of $680,500. A seven-part drainage project will cost up to $1.424 million, according to Hyde. A total of $3 million will be borrowed to complete the projects.
Fire Station No. 2 is high on the building improvements list at a projected cost from the 2018-19 budget of $1.5 million.
Safety concerns at City Hall have been discussed for many years. An estimated $110,000 has been put in the budget as a placeholder while design work and bidding begins.
According to Assistant City Manager Patti Brunson, security concerns include the need for a clear line of sight in the entrance to the municipal court and the council meeting room. Brunson met with some security experts who pointed out major work that needed to be considered to heighten the level of protection from outsiders entering the building.
One of the sidewalk projects along Verna Lee from Harker Heights High School to Indian Trail came in at a cost of $215,000 and will be worked on during the summer.
A huge list of street projects was presented for consideration.
The total in the 2018-19 budget is $2.347 million. The projected 2018-19 budget indicates a cost of $1.293 million.
Other items discussed were the Warriors Path street reconstruction, set at $2.975 million in the projected 2019-20 budget.
