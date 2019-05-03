Most residents who travel I-14 and its adjoining eastbound access road through Harker Heights have come to realize that a major ramp has been closed by the Texas Department of Transportation — and the affects are already being felt by motorists.
Harker Heights City Manager David Mitchell said, “We didn’t receive any notification from TxDOT when this would start until they had already begun the work.
TxDOT has temporarily closed the eastbound I-14 entrance ramp from the frontage road in the vicinity of Walmart in Heights.
The closure will allow the contractor to lower approximately 800 feet of roadway to ensure the required interstate standard vertical clearance of 18.5 feet is met at the Farm to Market 2410/Knights Way bridge.
The closure will last for about two months, according to a news release from Ken Roberts, public information officer, at the TxDOT Waco office.
City Hall has received reports that at peak times, traffic is backed up to Rosewood Drive on the access road that runs in front of Seton Medical Center, Walmart and several shops and restaurants in between.
Mitchell said, “My phone hasn’t been ringing off the wall about this, but when I attend meetings, people are vocal about what a mess this has caused. It’s been a surprise to all of us.”
The I-14 project, which began in April 2018 is providing additional roadway capacity by adding an inside travel lane in both the east and westbound directions from one-mile west of FM 2410 to FM 3423 (Indian Trail), as well as a concrete traffic barrier between opposing travel lanes.
Phase 1 is expected to be completed in this summer.
Mitchell said, “This is a time to be courteous, smart and safe. Many drivers are already figuring out creative ways to get around this major construction. I’ve already seen some people try alternative routes and it’s made the backup worse.”
