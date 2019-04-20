The annual Harker Heights Community Sunrise Service will be conducted on Easter Sunday at Carl Levin Park.
It will be held at the park’s outdoor amphitheater beginning at 7 a.m.
The 41st annual service is a cooperative project sponsored by the Harker Heights Kiwanis Club with the assistance of the City of Harker Heights and local churches.
The park is located between Farm-to-Market 2410 /Knights Way and Interstate 14 on Miller’s Crossing, just north of the Harker Heights Post Office and the City Hall complex.
The amphitheater is located in the north east end of the park near Helms Way. There will be an unloading point there so that drivers may let passengers off and then park.
Councilwoman Jody Nicholas, president of the Harker Heights Kiwanis Club, and Harker Heights Mayor Spencer H. Smith will welcome the congregation.
Deacon Klaus Adam, of Saint Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church, will introduce the participating clergy members.
The Easter message will be delivered by Dr. David Morgan, pastor of Trinity Baptist Church. The Rev. Mike Tracy, pastor of the New Beginnings Church, will deliver the opening prayer.
Dr. Jannette Miller, pastor of the Harker Heights United Methodist Church and Rev. Philemon Brown, pastor of the Harker Heights Community Church, will assist in organizing the service.
Trinity Baptist Church will provide the music leader and the special music.
Rev. Jeff Ball, pastor of the First Baptist Church, will lead the responsive reading.
Rev. David Starkey Sr., pastor of the First Assembly of God Church, will read the scripture.
Rev. Jung Kim, pastor of the Crossway Korean Baptist Church, will give the benediction.
An opportunity will be available to donate to the Easter offering, which will be used by local churches to provide emergency funds to parishioners.
In case of rain, the service will be conducted at Trinity Baptist Church, which is on FM 2410 near the south entrance to Carl Levin Park.
Easter breakfast will be served at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library/ Activity Center by the Harker Heights United Methodist Church following the Sunrise Service.
Area residents are invited to both the Sunrise Service and the Easter breakfast.
