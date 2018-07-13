Area motorists are seeing evidence that construction to widen U.S. Highway 190/Interstate 14 in Harker Heights is beginning.
Initial phases of construction have involved the erection of concrete barriers, diverted lanes and periodic lane and ramp closures, especially after dark, when paving crews are most active.
Phase 1 of the transition to multiple lanes of traffic will support Interstate 14 from the Harker Heights city limits at Seton Medical Center to just west of the Indian Trail overpass — a heavily traveled stretch of highway.
The Texas Department of Transportation said the ultimate scope of Interstate 14 will encompass the roadway to Simmons Road in Belton.
Harker Heights City Manager David Mitchell said, “Work on Highway 190 will be one mile east of 2410 to Simmons Road, just above Nolanville Hill.”
In Harker Heights, the existing lanes along the I-14 route have already been altered with the installation of concrete barriers.
TxDOT spokesperson Ken Roberts said a third lane within the existing median will be going toward the inside.
“This will create a difficult situation for travelers, but the outside lanes will provide a safe passageway during the construction period,” Roberts said.
Spot construction is already underway along the interstate from Harker Heights to Nolanville.
Nightime work will involve closing down a section of the right lane to the west of the Nola Ruth Boulevard overpass in addition to other overnight closures.
An update of the project will be presented to the public by TxDOT during August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.