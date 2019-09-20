Discussions between the city of Killeen, Bell County, the city of Harker Heights and Killeen Independent School District concerning the scope of the Chaparral Road realignment/reconstruction project and how the responsibilities of each of those parties will relate to the project have been going on for almost the last two years, according to Harker Heights City Manager David Mitchell.

The road improvement project is needed to serve the school district’s fifth traditional high school, which is being built along Chaparral Road and will open in 2022.

