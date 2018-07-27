Despite modifications made to amend the city’s ordinance regarding sign code regulations, the Harker Heights City Council voted Tuesday to table the official vote until additional changes could be made.
A citizen’s request brought the proposed amendment to the council at the beginning of July and Joseph Molis, Planning and Development director, took the advice and suggestions from the council at a recent workshop.
Molis said amending the sign code regulation ordinance would add a third subsection for temporary signage to include nonprofits and commercial companies to have 30 days throughout the year, that could be spread out and used all at one time.
A change to off-premise signage was also added, with the council’s latest requests, to allow signs on vacant property, along with the regulated size limit of 32 square feet in area and six feet in height without any additional illumination of any kind.
“We felt that this fit many of the requests the council made,” Molis said.
Molis had taken other area cities’ sign ordinances into consideration when establishing the 30-day permit limit, as Councilman Hal Schiffman inquired where the number came from.
One local resident, who is also a local business owner of 45 years, addressed the council to explain that his business alone has various promotions throughout the year and the permit allowance of 30 days would not suffice.
The council took note of the resident’s comments and requested that the ordinance be re-written to allow 90 days for a calendar year.
Councilman Michael Blomquist also verified with Molis that code enforcement would be able to enforce the new regulations with the current limited assets they have.
“Once they know the lay of the land again, it’ll be obvious which signs are not in ordinance,” Molis said, noting that there would be a slight learning period once the amended regulations went into effect.
Concerns over how many signs would be allotted on a property was brought up as the proposed change of allowing one sign on vacant properties, two for corner properties due to the double frontage.
However, there was discrepancy in the exact wording of the ordinance that City Attorney Burk Roberts brought to the council’s attention.
As the proposed ordinance read on Tuesday, that each property could have one “of only such sign” meaning they could have one off-premise sign and a real estate sign, which falls under a different ordinance.
Roberts notified the council members that if they wanted to limit to one sign on each property, they had the option to strike the word “such” from the wording in order to mean one sign, period.
With such changes requested, the item was tabled until a later meeting.
In other business, the council saw a presentation from the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center Spay and Neuter Clinic Expansion Project with yearly stats.
The presentation included a virtual tour of the facility that is expected to open Tuesday, with a grand opening celebration at 3:30 p.m.
After voting to give funds to help the clinic last year, the council was pleased to see the results of the renovation project, which included new signage on the building.
“I can see this facility as a model for other adoption centers,” Schiffman said, following the presentation.
A staff report for the fiscal year 2017-2018 third quarter investment was given by the city’s Finance Director at the end of the meeting.
“We’re very close to the benchmark,” Albert Barrett said, noting that the city had invested $30,587,864.64 as of June.
However, the total amount of investments was down $1,792,889.64 from last quarter.
Mayor Smith presented a proclamation at the beginning of the council meeting declaring resident Ron Perry a “Bright Star of Central Texas.”
Perry was deputy to the Fort Hood commanding general and after 41 years of government service, retired on May 31.
He retired from the Army as a colonel in 2004 and began his civil service career at Fort Hood in 2005.
The city of Harker Heights thanked Perry for his “unwavering mentorship to a generation of the Army’s most senior leaders and for his dedication to making Fort Hood better.”
Perry encouraged the city’s involvement on Fort Hood and was the one who assisted in providing access for city leaders to get on post.
The proclamation was signed by the mayor and affixed with the city seal on Tuesday.
Smith also encouraged all city residents thank Perry for his dedication and service while wishing him well in retirement.
