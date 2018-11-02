Taking care and managing diabetes is primarily about making informed, healthy and proactive decisions. Diabetes can be effectively treated by following these tips and by doing so, people with diabetes can live a fulfilling and happy life.
Check Blood Sugar: Checking your blood glucose can help you determine your meal plan, activity level and medications affect your blood sugar. Be sure to talk with your doctor about how to check blood sugar, targets levels, when to check and how often.
Count Carbohydrates: Carbohydrates raise your blood sugar levels; therefore, it is imperative to keep the amount of carbohydrates consistent on a daily basis to reach your blood sugar goals. An appropriate meal plan can be devised with a registered dietitian.
Be Physically Active: Physical activity can assist in lowering your blood sugar, cholesterol, blood pressure and weight. Be sure to consult with your physician and a certified fitness professional before beginning any fitness program. Walking is a great way to start!
Take Medication Properly: While healthy eating and physical activity can help manage diabetes, sometimes medication is necessary. Be sure you speak with your physician about what medication(s) you are taking, when to take it and the proper dose.
Know Your Numbers: A diabetic should always be aware of their A, B, Cs. Know your A1C, Blood pressure and Cholesterol and keep track of these lab values on a regular basis.
Maintain a Healthy Weight: Visit with a registered dietitian to develop a personalized meal plan which can help lower A, B, Cs and reach/maintain a healthy weight.
See Your Physician Regularly: Working with a health care team is crucial to taking care of diabetes. Regular visits to your primary physician (and possibly specialists) to check on your heart, kidneys, feet and eyes can ensure your stay on top of your health.
Educate Yourself: Know what medications you are on, what they do and how they may affect you. Be aware of your lab values and be sure to ask questions if you do not understand.
Talk to a registered dietitian about carbohydrate counting and weight loss to determine the best way for you to achieve your goals.
When researching diabetes online, always look to reputable resources such as the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org) for the latest reliable information, research, recipes and support.
Carey Stites is a certified personal trainer, group fitness instructor and a Registered Dietitian with a master’s degree in nutrition. Carey is currently the Registered Dietitian working with Wellstone in Harker Heights. Contact her at carey.stites@smchh.org.
