COPPERAS COVE — A feasibility study is underway for a joint military and civilian rail/cargo transfer facility on behalf of the Department of Defense, Coryell County and the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation.
The facility could provide economic development by attracting manufacturing and distribution jobs and generate tax revenue for the surrounding communities and satisfy Fort Hood’s need to increase its ability to rapidly deploy heavy equipment during a surge in operations abroad.
CPCS Transcom, which is conducting the study, held a second workshop with Copperas Cove city officials, leaders and several local stakeholders to gather public and local business input for the facility, during a workshop at the Coryell County’s Justice Center on Aug. 21. County officials, including Coryell County Judge John Firth, also met with Fort Hood officials for the military’s input on Aug. 22.
“Fort Hood, along with local communities, are participating in a study to determine the feasibility of constructing a multi-modal facility on or near Fort Hood,” said Brian Dosa, Fort Hood’s Director of Public Works.
Dosa said the study will assess market conditions of the proposed rail/truck transfer yard to see if it is economically feasible; and examine potential sites, facility options and funding sources.
“We are anxious to hear the results when the study is finished in December 2018,” Dosa said.
Firth said the idea originally arose during the Joint Land Use study which recommended looking at a joint rail/truck cargo transfer facility on Fort Hood.
“The reason why that came up and was requested by the Fort Hood commander was because Fort Hood doesn’t have sufficient surge capability as they like to be able to deploy forces rapidly if there is a large deployment,” Firth said. “The last major Fort Hood deployment was in 1990 when Desert Storm happened, and the railhead didn’t have sufficient resources and was drawn out a lot longer than would have been desirable.”
Firth said due to the threat of terrorism, Army equipment had become heavier because of additional armor to the point the Army is realizing the transportation requirements for any deployment above a combat brigade has become a challenge.
“As part of the joint land use study, a request for a study to be done to look at the possibility of a joint facility that could provide additional capacity for Fort Hood to do surge (deployments) but also be able to provide support for civilian resources,” Firth said.
Firth said the concept would be based on a similar model as theRobert Gray Army Airfield, which was expanded for civilian use approximately 15 years ago.
Patrick Anater, a principle consultant with CPCS, said the study was in its beginning stages.
“We’re in the beginning stages of this feasibility study for a joint use rail/truck facility in the Fort Hood region,” Anater said.
Anater said the reason for the joint use facility is to offset the cost as well as benefit the region with private sector rail jobs.
Anater said there are two possible locations for the construction of the facility.
“One is within Fort Hood itself near the railhead already there and one is potentially part of a land swap outside the base west of Route 9,” Anater said.
Anater said the facility would require additional infrastructure to support rail line operations.
“It would definitely have to have access for trucks and we are looking at translocated abilities and how much staging capacity it would need depends on the next phase and what commodities make sense going through a rail facility like this based on the economy of the region itself,” Anater said.
Anater said the next phase is to determine the private sector feasibility.
“If it’s not feasible from a private sector point of view than there really is no sense in building it and spending that much money, otherwise Fort Hood would just build excess capacity for their surge,” Anater said. “We’ve identified preliminarily what the industries might be, but we haven’t finalized that yet.”
Anater said the study’s conclusion deadline is Dec. 15 and will be delivered to Firth’s office because the Department of Defense grant funding ends.
The study is being paid for with a $270,000 grant from the Department of Defense, with contributions of $15,000 each from Copperas Cove and Coryell County.
