Central Texas College will host a new student orientation on Thursday, in the Anderson Campus Center (Building 156).
The orientation is free and open to all students starting with CTC in the summer 2019 semester.
They will learn about campus policies and procedures, available student services, campus clubs and organizations and general information to help them find their way around campus. Parents are also invited to attend.
The orientation opens with registration and breakout session from 8:15 to 9 a.m.
During this time, students will have the opportunity to meet and talk with representatives from various academic departments and student services including the library, Student Success and Persistence, the Academic Studio, Veterans’ Services, Disability Support Services, the Career Center, Financial Aid, Student Government and more.
After the breakout session, students will hear welcoming remarks from campus officials followed by brief overviews of the financial aid process, academic and registration information, CTC’s WebAdvisor system and the online course Blackboard system.
Students will also meet guidance counselors who will assist with academic advising, degree plan preparations, obtaining student ID cards and other services.
Other activities include a faculty panel, a student panel, interactive sessions to learn about free tutoring and other student success initiatives, information on campus clubs and organizations, a briefing on Title IX and chances to win prizes.
The orientation ends at 1 p.m. with a campus tour and question/answer session.
Students can reserve a seat by registering online at http://bit.ly/NSOSUM19 or by calling the CTC Student Life and Activities office at 254-526-1258.
