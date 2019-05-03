David Freeman became the newest officer in the Harker Heights Police Department during a ceremony held at Police Headquarters on April 24. His wife, Deanna, was by his side to share in the occasion.
Several representatives of the community, HHPD, the fire department and police department volunteers witnessed the swearing in and pinning of the badge led by Chief Phil Gadd.
Gadd began the gathering by sharing words with Freeman about the various scenarios he will face as a police officer.
“You’re entering an elite class of humanity. You may be the one to notify someone of a death in his or her family. You’re not only there to pass along the information but to guide, comfort and provide answers to those who are grieving,” Gadd said.
Police officers are called on to talk to schoolchildren and may be the last person to provide motivation and hope to those who are lonely or in trouble, Gadd noted.
Then there are responses to serious car accidents, domestic disturbances and assisting the elderly, he said.
“These are the definitions of police officers who arewith someone on the worst day of their life,” Gadd said.
Freeman took the oath and then was joined by his wife for the badge pinning ceremony.
Freeman is from the Dallas/Fort Worth area and started the police academy in February 2018 to prepare himself as an officer with the Dallas Area Rapid Transit Police Department.
“I only worked in that position for 14 months and then had to move back home to the Georgetown area to help care for an elderly relative,” Freeman said.
“I began to look around at various departments and felt lucky to be chosen to work in this great city and with fellow officers in the HHPD.”
Freeman told the Herald that at one time he owned manufacturing and internet businesses, then sold both of them.
“My wife told me I couldn’t retire yet, so I began to chase my dream, which was to become a police officer,” he said. “I have a twin brother who is my hero and has been in law enforcement for 23 years. I like being in the field as a police officer.”
The Freemans have four children ranging in ages from 18 to 22.
They just received news from their oldest son that they will be grandparents in the near future.
Gadd said, “Currently there are some officers in the academy and they will bring us up to 50 that are employed.”
On the street, there will be 46 officers, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.