More than 500 people came to the Harker Heights library Wednesday morning to hear special presenter “Dinosaur George” Blasing speak about a much-loved topic: dinosaurs.
According to Library Director Lisa Youngblood, even with the numbers the Wednesday library programs have brought in this summer — which have been considerable — this was a record.
A dynamic and engaging speaker, Blasing had children and adults alike both mesmerized and in stitches as he interspersed his presentation with knowledge, humor, and lots of displays.
These displays he used as props during his presentation, which came in the form of replica skulls, teeth, and even claws of many dinosaurs, including both dinosaurs familiar and unfamiliar to the audience. They were made using molds of the originals.
He showed the audience teeth from both a baby and adult mammoth, a plate from the back of a stegosaurus (“It’s thin, like a potato chip,” he explained. “Can you imagine protecting yourself with a potato chip?”), and a jaw bone from an adult Tyrannosauraus.
He gave them some interesting facts, too, such as a Tyrannosaurus ate an average of 500 pounds of meat in every bite it took, and there was a dinosaur named Therizinosaurus that was even larger than a Tyrannosaurus.
Blasing even talked a bit about a couple of prehistoric beings and dinosaurs that lived here in Central Texas, such as the woolly mammoth and a dinosaur called a Deinonychus, a raptor being both longer and taller than its Mongolian cousin, the Velociraptor.
People came from Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, and even and far away as Waco just to hear Blasing speak. Though for many this was their first time hearing his presentation, many had heard him before.
Thirteen-year-old Trey Watson and his mother drove in from Waco. He has seen Blasing on several occasions, once as far away as Pearsall, in South Texas.
He said, “I’ve been to a few of his events; I’ve been into dinosaurs and other prehistoric life since I was four.” He was even wearing a Dinosaur George tee-shirt. “I like to show my appreciation for all things Dinosaur George,” he said.
Stacia Cane of Copperas Cove, who brought her 4-year-old son, Landon, said, “He kept us entertained; he was funny. We laughed the whole time.”
Afterward, Blasing spent time talking to boys and girls, listening to them talk about their favorite dinosaurs.
Ten-year-old Landon Hayes of Harker Heights said, “I would say the Megalodon is my favorite.” His brother’s, 3-year-old Micah’s, favorite is the Triceratops.
Blasing answered questions, to oone child even asking who would win in a fight between a T-Rex and Superman, which he answered with as much seriousness as any other question.
He also let children see the props up close and touch the huge teeth of the Tyrannosaurus, and the horn of the Triceratops.
Summer library page Cristella Mendez said, “That’s the most engaged I’ve heard the children all summer.”
Blasing is based out of San Antonio, and said he is booked for engagements usually six days per week, giving lectures and presentations all over North America, including Canada.
He said his goal is to “make science fun. My hope is that (the children) will go check out every book there is on dinosaurs.”
He will be back in the area on Aug. 2, at the Killeen Main Library, located at 205 E. Church Ave.
For more information about Dinosaur George and his events, go to his website at https://dinosaurgeorge.com/ or visit his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DinosaurGeorge.
