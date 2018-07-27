The Harker Heights library offered up a hands-on food science program Wednesday morning as they hosted the Domino’s Pizza Dough Show. The event proved to be a popular one, with about 150 in attendance at the 9:30 a.m. show, with a larger number expected at the 11 a.m. show.
“More people come to the 11 (show), because it’s closer to lunch,” said Children’s Librarian Amanda Hairston. She referred to the fact that after the show, the children are all treated to a fresh slice of pizza.
“The kids can see how pizza is made from the beginning. It’s high-energy, they have a good time,” she said.
Ian Schappell, general manager of the Harker Heights Domino’s store, said they perform all the time, sometimes in the store itself, with this being his fourth or fifth time performing at the Heights library. “We’re always here during the summer. This is my favorite one by far,” he said.
Schappell was leading the show, and was fully prepared, right down to his pepperoni pizza socks. “Who here likes pizza?” he asked the crowd of children. They responded by yelling back, “Pepperoni!” And the show was on.
Schappell and three other Domino’s employees began flipping the dough in the air over their heads, sometimes tossing the dough between them, which had the children cheering. But when the adults began tossing the disks of dough into the crowd, the kids erupted into cheers and laughter, and they all put up their outstretched hands in the hopes that they, too, would be hit with a giant piece of dough.
After the dough tossing, children were given balls of dough to knead. They got to shape and stretch it, some of them making their own versions of a pizza.
Finally, they all got to eat pizza, which they ate quickly so they could go back to playing with the dough.
Ingrid Kiefer, public relations and liaison to Ft. Hood for Domino’s, said “I had a 4-year-old boy ask me how long it would be until he could work for Domino’s.”
Kiefer said that it is because of this interest that she would like to take the dough show into schools.
The show comes to the Heights library every summer. It is always free and open to the public.
