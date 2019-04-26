About 150 people turned out for Sunday’s 41st Community Easter Sunrise Service in Carl Levin Park, on what turned into a beautiful, sunny morning.
“I’ve been attending this service for 23 years, and I think this is the first year it actually is what we call it — a sunrise service,” said Dr. David Morgan, pastor of Trinity Baptist Church.
Morgan delivered the sermon to the gathered crowd as the sun rose over the park’s outdoor amphitheater.
The service, organized by eight Christian churches in Harker Heights, began at 7 a.m. Sunday.
“I was raised Christian,” said resident Laura Staudmier. “I haven’t been to church in quite some time, but I enjoy coming to this service to celebrate Easter.”
The city was represented by Council member Jody Nicholas, who is also president of the Harker Heights Kiwanis Club, and Mayor Spencer Smith.
“In today’s world, it’s nice to have something like this to focus on the meaning of Easter,” Smith said. “He is risen. Even if you’re nondenominational, you can come out here and enjoy an Easter service.”
The hourlong service included music for the hymns provided by St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church. Church Deacon Klaus Adam introduced those leading the service, as well as the churches they were from.
From New Beginnings Church, the Rev. Mike Tracy led the opening prayer and the Rev. Jeff Ball, of First Baptist Church, led the responsive reading of the Apostles’ Creed.
The scripture reading was done by the Rev. David Starkey Sr., of First Assembly of God.
“See, I will create new heavens and a new earth,” Starkey read from the Book of Isaiah. “The former things will not be remembered, nor will they come to mind.
“But be glad and rejoice forever in what I will create.”
Singers from Trinity Baptist Church performed an Easter song before Morgan delivered his first Easter sermon of the day.
The service concluded with a prayer led by the Rev. Jung Hyun Kim, of Crossway Korean Baptist Church, which will be soon be called Heights Korean Baptist Church.
At the conclusion of the service, residents were invited to a free breakfast at the Harker Heights library.
“I’m originally from South Carolina,” Staudmier said. “And I’ve never seen a service like this until I moved here two years ago.
“This is the first year it’s not freezing cold and the sun is actually out, but I come back every year with my daughter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.