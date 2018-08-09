It’s almost back-to-school time, and people gathered on Saturday in Harker Heights to raise money for school supplies for students in need.
Harker Heights Community Park was full of people looking to play a little softball and have fun to support good causes rolled into one.
The Educated Angels, a nonprofit organization founded by two Killeen Independent School District teachers, had its Ultimate Back to School Bash and Knocking Out Homelessness Softball Tournament to help kids in need.
Among the vendors was an instructor with Martial Zen in Killeen.
William Miller was helping children discover their strength by chopping through pine boards with their hands, like little ninjas.
“Breaking boards really builds kids’ confidence,” he said.
The business was one of several vendors on hand to show their support.
“I’m glad to be part of an event to support an organization that helps out our community,” Miller said. “It’s also a fun thing for families to do in the summertime, and make going back to school a little easier.”
Two full-sized Dodge Rams were in the park, almost filled with school supplies.
“We’re hoping to fill up both of these pickup truck beds with school supplies,” said Sibyl Sheppard, one of the founders of the Educated Angels. “In the past, we’ve been able to fill up two buses, but the giving ebbs and flows every year. We’re grateful for whatever the community can provide.”
In addition to giving school supplies and backpacks to KISD to distribute to children in need, the event also was aimed at helping the homeless, especially homeless students.
Sheppard said there are 1,300 KISD students who are homeless. “It’s been as high as 1,500 in the past,” she said.
KISD’s Homeless Awareness Response Program, or HARP, benefited from the event, Sheppard said.
Homeless students use HARP resources throughout the year, including a closet with clothes, assistance with food, rent, transportation and access to social services, she said.
“It’s essential that students feel successful and ready for school,” Sheppard said.
The Educated Angels also support Special Olympics and give out scholarships.
“As teachers, children are our heart,” she said. “It’s just what we do.”
The first event was held in 2013, she said. Educating Angels, which is comprised mostly of people who are involved in education, took over the event in 2016.
Sheppard expected around 1,000 people to stop by the event on Saturday.
Dodge Country, one of the sponsors, loaned the trucks and delivered the supplies to KISD on Monday.
emilys@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.