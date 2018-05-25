The National Pan-Hellenic Council, the Greater Killeen/Fort Hood area, recently held its 15th annual Scholarship Reception on Sunday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
The nine traditionally African-Amercian sorority and fraternity chapters in the area have different events throughout the year to help raise money for scholarships for a deserving student or students.
The students can go to their high school counselors office and pick up an application in their senior year and must send it back in before the deadline that is given to them at that time.
“We gave out $47,000 in scholarships today,” said Delise Coleman, president of the NPHC.
Eight Harker Heights High students received a scholarship: Ryan Middleton, Alfred Pemberton, Caitlyn Gillespie, Sydney Jackson, Donovan Green Jr, Delaney Stander, Jalena Elzie and Demetra Paizanis.
Elzie received $1,000 from Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.
“I was excited when I found out I was getting a scholarship,” Elzie said. “I plan on attending University of Texas in San Antonio and I plan to study chemistry there. I thank my parents, Linda and James Elzie, for all their support.”
“It was a great event I am very happy to receive money to further my education,” said Alfred Pemberton Jr., 18. He plans to attend South Plains College in Lubbock. He will study accounting as his major and minor in Business Management. He attended Sunday’s event with his parents, Ingreg and Alfred Pemberton.
Each organization stood up one at a time in founders order and presented the scholarships to each recipient. Students from high schools in the Central Texas area were recipients of the scholarships.
“I attend Harker Heights High school and I received scholarships from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity,” said Caitlin Gillespie, 18. “I plan on attending Western Oklahoma State College and will study Pre Veterinary Animal Science. I thank my parents Cantresa Scineaux and John Gillespie for supporting me in all I do.”
When asked how she felt when she found out she was getting a scholarship, Demetra Paizanis said, “I felt excited for the future and what the future has to offer, I happy to have some extra money to help with my future education.”
Paizanis, 18, is a senior at Harker Heights High School and plans on attending Central Texas College. Then she will transfer to the University of North Texas.
She received a scholarship from Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. She plans on studying fine arts with a concentration in studio arts.
The scholarship recipients include the following:
Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.
Ryan Middleton, Harker Heights High School
Daija Planas, Ellison High School
Tamia Alvarez, Pathways High School
Montego Muckelvaney, Killeen High School
Alfred Pemberton III, Harker Heights High School
Kaylee Welch, Copperas Cove High School
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated
Zaria Hardy, Belton High School
Amari Clarke, Copperas Cove High School
Marcus Ortiz, Copperas Cove High School
Carleigh Ross, Copperas Cove High School
Ariana Wilson, Copperas Cove High School
Javier Anderson, Ellison High School
Caitlyn Gillespie, Harker Heights High School
Ryan Middleton, Harker Heights High School
Sydney Jackson, Harker Heights High School
Montego Muckelvaney, Killeen High School
Crystal Graupmann, Killeen High School
Rosa Velazquez, Killeen High School
Makayla Jackson, Shoemaker High School
Cameron Jones, Shoemaker High School
Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.
Elilai Davis, Shoemaker High School
Emily Gaw, Belton High School
Zaria Hardy, Belton High school
Donovan Green Jr., Harker Heights High School
Kai Esquerra, Ellison High School
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity
Delaney Stander , Harker Heights High School
Alfred Pemberton, Harker Heights High School
Noah Luna, Copperas Cove High School
Dakota Widener, Shoemaker High School
Emily Martinez, Shoemaker High School
Makayla Jackson, Shoemaker High School
Myra Simon, Shoemaker High School
Demetra Paizanis, Harker Heights High School
Jalena Elzie, Ellison High School
Carlos Davis Jr, Copperas Cove High School
Angelia German, Copperas Cove High School
Marcus Ortiz, Copperas Cove High School
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated
Avery Allen, Shoemaker High School
Makayla Jackson, Shoemaker High School
Shania Jackson, Killeen High School
Angel Rice, Ellison High School
Rachel Weber, Shoemaker High School
Koshon Williams, Shoemaker High School
Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc.
Naheem Hudson, Shoemaker High School
Oliver Mintz, Killeen High School
Makayla Jackson, Shoemaker High School
Avery Allen, Shoemaker High School
Caitlin Gillespie, Harker Heights High School
Mikela Hays, Copperas Cove High School
Symone Thomas, Ellison High School
Kai Esquerra, Ellison High School
Demetra Paizanis, Harker Heights High School
Deandre Johnson, Ellison High School
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.
Da’Zhane Johnson, Copperas Cove High School
Makayla Jackson, Shoemaker High School
Dakota Widener, Shoemaker High School
Anaiya Deshong-McGruder, Copperas Cove High
Myra Simon, Shoemaker High School
