In late June of last year, there was a change in the way the Harker Heights Fire Department conducted business. As Fire Chief Paul Sims explained it to the Herald, “We’ve done some renaming of positions on the administrative side of the house and given some of our people new responsibilities. It’s been a smart move because it’s made us more efficient and allows fireman/paramedics to focus on what they need to do at the scene of a fire, vehicle crash or wherever the dispatch sends us.”
The major change has been the addition of battalion chiefs in the HHFD.
The battalion chief position is nothing new in the fire service across the country. Since the early 1900s, battalion chiefs in larger cities would over see at least seven stations.
Sims said, “We made the changes for a couple of reasons within our department. At one point, we had captains riding on the engines and they were shift commanders. In our organization, the battalion chief is the commander on shift.”
What it allowed HHFD to do was take the captain off the truck and put them in a staff vehicle so they could manage their shift from a better perspective.
“Before, they were on the fire truck and having to deal with problems and issues then their pager would go off and they would be redirected to another call. In a sense, that’s still true today. We get about 12 calls a day and when you’re on that truck that makes six to seven calls a day, it’s a real challenge,” said Sims.
These people were pulled off the trucks and put into staff vehicles so they don’t make all those calls which helps them manage their shifts better. They are more mobile in their unit and can deal with issues as a commander.
There are now four HHFD battalion chiefs. One is a battalion chief for training and the other three are for A, B, and C shifts.
The training chief is involved in planning, preparing and does in-house training and throughout the community. She helps in deciding what the training should look like and puts it into action.
Sims said, “Battalion chiefs respond to all levels of structure fires and certain levels of motor vehicle collisions because we know there are people trapped, multiple vehicle collisions, and special residue fires.
“They have the flexibility to respond to any call. They will even respond to CPR calls in case an extra person is needed.”
In the case of a recent house fire, the battalion chief set up in an established location that would assure a good outcome. They are in constant communication by radio with all crewmembers on the scene and as Chief Sims tells them, ”You’re at the 5,000 foot level.” They see everything that’s going on around the scene.
“Having the battalion chief on scene is a calming presence; they’re taking care of things, managing the scene and looking for that positive outcome,” Sims said.
