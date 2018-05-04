Representatives of the Heights Chamber of Commerce Vision XXI Class of 2017, with the help of 75 volunteers from around the area, manned shovels, pickaxes and other tools strong enough to break rocky soil, met Saturday morning to begin the planting process of red crepe myrtle trees for Anderson Arbors.
The namesake of the project developed by the class is Dr. Jim Anderson, retired chancellor of Central Texas College, the chairman of the Heights Chamber Board of Directors and the inspiration behind Vision XXI.
Before shovels begin to break dirt around 8:30 a.m., Anderson spoke to the workers, saying, “I was so excited about the tree planting, I didn’t sleep well last night! I would have been more excited if I knew how to shovel but I’m gonna learn.”
Cyd West, the coordinator of class projects for Vision XXI, told the volunteers about the tremendous amount of cooperation that was required between the chamber, the city, the Texas Department of Transportation and the class to bring Anderson Arbors to reality.
The project’s goal was to sell 100 trees. The 15-plus members of the class took it upon themselves to move toward that goal which is the heart of a beautification project along Farm-to-Market 2410 / Knights Way.
The class raised $15,000, which is the most money collected for a project in the history of Vision XXI.
“As you drive by these trees, you’ll know that this a great gift to the city and Dr. Anderson, whose vision brought this idea forward. It will not only be beautiful today but for years to come,” West said.
Parks and Recreation Supervisor Casey Brazzil provided some quick staff development before letting the volunteers loose. He described how three trees would be planted in a cluster and that it should take about five people to complete each cluster.
The ground had already been marked to indicate the location of the trees.
“We’ve already dug a few holes and created a measuring stick for you to use that shows how deep and wide the hole needs to be and the center point of the hole,” Brazzil said.
The first group to finish planting their cluster was made up of: Zachary Pence, Charltorio Johnson and William Britt.
Gina Pence, president and CEO of the Chamber, told the Herald, “I am thrilled. This is community coming together to help us. These are not all chamber volunteers but residents who have come together and are working hard. You can see there is passion, love, a lot of sweat and some tears among these workers.”
The volunteers planted over half of the 60 trees that had been purchased by residents and organizations. The trees stretched from the Chamber of Commerce Office at Wampum Drive and Knights Way to just shy of Miller’s Crossing.
The remainder of the trees will be planted by city workers and continue to the south of Wampum Drive to property near the Family Dollar Store on FM 2410/Knights Way.
“The work wasn’t easy,” said Nicholas Bailey of Copperas Cove.
“The ground was not rock, sand, rock. It was rock, rock, rock. This was the first time I’ve dug holes in the ground so it was a new experience but with a great group of people. Everyone had a great time and it was all for a good cause.”
“We are overwhelmed by the number of people that showed up to plant these trees and launch Anderson Arbors,” said Mary Shabunia, vice president of business development at the Chamber. “Once the City finishes planting the trees and they start blooming it will be absolutely beautiful.”
