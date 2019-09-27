Former Harker Heights Mayor Rob Robinson was appointed to the regional water board during the board’s meeting Wednesday morning in Killeen.

Robinson was the only individual nominated by the board of Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, and he was approved unanimously by the other four members of the board.

