Chase Lalouette, who is now married and taken on the last name of Taskred, served as one of the judges at the recent Harker Heights Teen Court Competition.
Her story is a local and successful one because she attended Harker Heights School and was involved in Teen Court during those days. She graduated in 2014.
Her first assignment will be as a U.S. Air Force JAG Attorney in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps.
She was a teen defender/prosecutor in Teen Court and also did some moot court work.
“I loved all things court and just wanted more courtroom experience,” Taskred said.
She completed her undergraduate degree in two years at Dallas Baptist University, then moved on to Baylor Law School.
“I got involved in mock trail and moot court at Baylor and was not by any means the “top dog.” Taskred said, “We had a little competition and I didn’t even get past the first round. I did, however, win the client counseling competition, which is how you work with and talk with clients.”
Taskred said total strangers are brought in, and students have to talk with them about their legal issue.
“I got first place in that,” she said.
What Taskred loved the most about her Teen Court experience was the real nature of the program.
“Since my time in Teen Court, I received one speeding ticket. Many a time I reflect back on that and thought, ‘wouldn’t it have been great if I could have done that in Teen Court instead of having to pay all this money.”’
According to Taskred, “Teen Court gives more weight and purpose to what you’re doing. In mock trial and moot trial, the pressure of your actions is not there. Here, you see the results of your work and it’s beneficial for all who are involved.”
After the competition, Taskred visited with the Teen Court Champions, Joseph Ung and Anthony Jones, and told them the jest of any interaction with a jury is going to be personal connection and telling the client’s story. Winners are storytellers.
Harker Heights Municipal Court Judge Billy Ray Hall Jr. introduced Taskred and told the crowd that the day before the competition, she was sworn in as a licensed attorney.
She spoke to the student’s at the competition by saying, “Get ready because there is a lot you can do. Don’t give up because sometimes it’s hard. Face the challenge with a smile on your face.
At the recent Teen Court competition,Taskred presented the award for Best Legal Analysis that went to Joseph Ung and Anthony Jones.
