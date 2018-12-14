The city of Nolanville will hold its annual First Responders’ Parade on Saturday, and city officials are hopeful that the decent weekend weather forecast will result in a large turnout for the event.
“Last year it was kind of drizzly,” City Manager Kara Escajeda said. “This year we also have a larger military presence, which should draw more of a crowd.”
Two units from Fort Hood will be participating in the parade: The First Cavalry Horse Detachment and the 504th Military Intelligence Brigade. Escajeda said the parade will be “a quick one,” which the city hopes will “encourage more people to come out and support the parade.”
There will also be several photo opportunities available at the end of the parade.
Escajeda said Santa Claus will be available for pictures with families at the Community Center after the parade ends.
Also, the parade will include a Whoville float — from “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas,” by Dr. Seuss — that families will be able to take pictures on at the end of the parade.
The parade will start on Main Street at noon and will end at Cavazos Elementary School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.