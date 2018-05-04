Lemonade Day hosted its ninth annual Best Tasting Lemonade Contest at Harker Heights Community Park on Saturday, as a prelude to this weekend’s Lemonade Day activities.
Saturday’s event kicked off at 10 a.m. with a brief history of Lemonade Day, VIP judge introduction, and a special thanks to H-E-B Plus.
Lemonade Day is a Fort Hood Area program that teaches children how to start, own, and operate their own business. The spring program is open to children from Pre-K to high school.
Lemonade Day gives participants the tools to use their creativity. The organization hosts several events to help each business owner prepare for Lemonade Day. If their schedules are full, parents can download digital instructions.
“This is Nasiyah’s first time participating in the contest. Fort Hood advertised the event. We went online and downloaded instructions for the Lemonade day events” said Nasiyah’s mother, Tameika Dawson.
From there, the Dawsons purchased ingredients and decorations for Nasiyah’s stand. Nasiyah stood proudly by her stand with an colorful tropical apron.
Start-up cost can be as high or as low as the owners want it to be. In fact, some businesses won items for their business.
“I won my lemonade stand in a contest last year and I painted it” said Hawley Sawyer, owner of Fiddler’s Lemonade.
The sunny spring weather complemented her blue and yellow pastel lemonade stand.
Five community leaders ranked lemonade samples on a scale from one to five and picked their favorite lemonade stand presentation.
The judge panel included Spencer Smith, mayor of Harker Heights; Dan Yancey, mayor pro tem of Copperas Cove; and Fort Hood Garrison Commander Col. Hank Perry.
After the top three businesses received their awards, Fort Hood Area Lemonade Day city director Amanda Sequeira presented each judge with an engraved cutting board.
The event concluded with special thanks to all 14 lemonade stands and award presentation. Sequeira shared fun facts about each of the business owners.
Each business went home with a Lemonade Day certificate of occupancy and a goodie bag full of treats.
Three finalists received trophies filled with lemons and H-E-B gift cards. The gift cards can offset the cost of supplies for this weekend’s Lemonade Day.
Three Cousins won best lemonade presentation. Zerin Albritton, Enzo Rocha and Tanitha Rocha received a $25 gift card.
Most unique lemonade went to Fiddler’s Lemonade. Hayley Sawyer played her fiddle for judges. She received a $50 gift card.
When Hayler Sawyer gets older, she is going to play the violin, she said.
Blue Lagoon Lemonade won best overall tasting lemonade. Tamia Carroll and her co-partner, Thomas Carroll, received a $75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.