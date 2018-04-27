HARKER HEIGHTS — Newly retired Harker Heights Police Chief Mike Gentry’s last official day on the job was one filled with handshakes, hugs and laughs with old buddies. People formed a line that stretched out the front door to greet Gentry in the lobby of the St. Paul Chong Hasang Parish Center in Harker Heights Friday during his retirement party.
First responders from agencies around Central Texas joined Gentry to celebrate his retirement. Most guests wore pistols and badges but EMS and fire department personnel also were on hand to pay their respects to Gentry after 22 years in the chief’s chair at the Harker Heights Police Department.
Gentry was in law enforcement for more than 40 years.
Margaret Young, assistant police chief at the Killeen Police Department, has known Gentry for decades.
“He embodies what a leader and a chief of police should strive to be,” Young said. “He has integrity and he has heart. He genuinely cares about the community, about officers and about doing the right thing.”
Former Deputy Police Chief Phil Gadd will take over the top spot.
