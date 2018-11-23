According to the website timeanddate.com, Thanksgiving Day has been an annual holiday in the United States since 1863. There are claims that the first Thanksgiving Day was held in the city of El Paso in 1596. Another early event was held in 1619 in the Virginia Colony.
Many people trace the origins of the modern Thanksgiving Day to the harvest celebration that the Pilgrims held in Plymouth, Massachusetts in 1621. Their first true thanksgiving, however, was in 1623, when they gave thanks for rain that ended a drought.
In the second half of the 1600s, thanksgivings after the harvest became more common and started to become annual events. George Washington, the first president of the United States, proclaimed the first national Thanksgiving Day in 1789.
Whatever information is more in line with personal beliefs and diverse understanding; Thanksgiving is an abiding part of the history of the United States.
In the spirit of the season, The Herald posed this question to the leaders of the city of Harker Heights: “What are you thankful for?” Here’s what they said.
Mayor Spencer Smith
“I am thankful for a faith in an everlasting God, the love of family and friends and freedom from oppression and intimidation.”
Hal Schiffman – Place 1 city councilman
“Because of this community, I have the opportunity to live in the company of heroes and patriots whose sacrifice has changed the world. I am thankful each day for the men and women who continue to accept the noble task of service andfully understand the inherent risks and sacrifices.
At a retirement ceremony honoring Sgt. Maj. Ronald Calhoun for an Army career spanning 28 years, I was moved by his words when he said, “How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard. So shall that task be for me,”
Schiffman said, “I’m grateful that such greatness exists in each of us and is merely seeking a voice. In these friends and neighbors who have walked in dark valleys, greatness found its voice.”
Michael Blomquist – Place 2 city councilman
“I’m thankful for the greatest blessing, and that is to live in the greatest country in the world, the United States of America! Prior to my time as an elected councilman, I had the opportunity to have been assigned and deployed all over the globe as a part of the U.S. Army.
My world travels impressed on me that we are blessed with so many things every day here at home and that most people take them for granted. Despite our issues and troubles, Americans really have the best country in the world! I’m thankful that God has blessed me with great friends, family, a great community in Texas and travel experiences all over the world.”
Mayor Pro Tem Jackeline Fountain - Place 3 city council member
“I’m thankful for having the opportunity to serve the Bright Shining Star of Central Texas! I’m also thankful for the outstanding support our family received from our church, friends, and the community during both of my parent’s illnesses. Happy Thanksgiving from the Fountain Family and many blessings to you during this wonderful time in a country where we have the privilege to be grateful.”
John Reider – Place 4 city councilman
“For me, the Thanksgiving holiday is a time of reflection of the past year and all the blessings that fill my life. Space won’t allow for all the things that I’m thankful for, but I will summarize them by saying that I am thankful for the ability to honor God freely, for an amazing and loving family, good health, and a successful business in the Greater Fort Hood area.
The citizens of this community have allowed me to serve them as a councilman for the past 18 years and I am deeply indebted for this opportunity.
I’m also grateful for America and freedom and those who serve and sacrifice to provide it. Best wishes to them and all of us for a Thanksgiving filled with blessings. “
Jody Nichols – Place 5 city council member
“During Thanksgiving and Christmas and throughout the year, I am very thankful for my wonderful husband, children, family and friends. As in past years on Thanksgiving Day, we will be sharing our dinner with family, friends and several Fort Hood soldiers. This has become a tradition in our family and we are excited to spend our holiday with some of our nation’s heroes who would otherwise have spent Thanksgiving alone.”
David Mitchell – City Manager
“I am thankful for having my family all under one roof for the holidays. It’s also a joy and blessing that we are healthy. It’s not something we take for granted and realize that not every family is able to celebrate this gladness.
I am thankful for all of the citizens and businesses of Harker Heights who make this city the great place that it is. My City staff is also tremendous and they bring a heart for service with them to work everyday.
I’m also thankful for those who serve and those who have served to preserve the freedoms of our great nation.
Here’s wishing all of you time with family and friends and many blessings during Thanksgiving.”
