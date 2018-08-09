Harker Heights City Council members Tuesday voted on the preliminary ad valorem tax rate, approved an ordinance to amend the city’s sign code regulations and came to a consensus to amend the city’s code ordinance on parking vehicles or trailers on unimproved surfaces.
The council unanimously voted to keep the property tax rate at 67.7 cents per $100 valuation for the fiscal year 2018-2019 budget.
The rate was based on the county tax appraisal district’s calcuation and is higher than the city’s effective rate of 67.34 cents — the rate needed to produce the same amount of revenue as the current rate — but lower than the rollback rate of 76.23 cents.
Since the proposed rate is higher than effective rate, the council must place the proposal to adopt the rate on the agenda of a future meeting as an action item.
In order for the motion to be valid, it had to be approved by a “record vote,” meaning Mayor Spencer Smith had to ask each council member individually how he/she wished to vote and the minutes had to separately reflect the vote of each individual.
Councilman Michael Blomquist moved to place the proposal on the Sept. 11 council agenda. Councilman John Reider seconded the motion before it unanimously passed.
Reider then moved to hold public hearings on the tax rate Aug. 21 and Aug. 28; Councilman Hal Schiffman seconded the motion, which the council unanimously passed.
In other action, after tabling the issue at a workshop at the beginning of July and again at a meeting at the end of July, the council voted to pass an ordinance amending the city’s sign code regulations pertaining to certain off-premises signs, feather flags and other temporary signs.
The ordinance previously included sign regulations pertaining to commercial endeavors for events such as grand openings and for nonprofit organizations.
The amendment added a third section pertaining to seasonal events that allows businesses to obtain a permit for 90 days throughout any given calendar year.
One issue that came up during the vote was in regards to the wording of the ordinance pertaining to off-premises outdoor advertising on vacant properties.
The ordinance reads, “Only one (such) sign shall be allowed on any public street frontage of the premises at any one time.”
The word in question was “such.” Keeping it in the ordinance allows for a vacant property to have an off-premises advertisement sign, as well as an additional sign, such as a for-sale sign.
Had the council passed the ordinance with the word “such removed, it would only allow for one sign on any vacant property.
“In trying not proliferate signs” around the city, Blomquist moved for the ordinance to pass with “such” removed.
In looking to “balance interest,” Schiffman noted that the council needed to take both commercial and property owners into consideration regarding how many signs they may need.
The primary example cited, an off-premise sign and a property for sale sign, led to Blomquist questioning whether Reider, who owns a local real estate company, had a conflict of interest.
City Attorney Burk Roberts assured the council that there was no conflict of interest as the ordinance was not pertaining to a piece of property that Reider owned but was a general example.
Councilwoman Jody Nicholas also added before the vote that the ordinance pertained to more than just real estate but various businesses, such as restaurants.
The motion died for a few moments before Schiffman moved to approve the ordinance with the word “such” included in the subparagraph.
Mayor Pro Tem Jackeline Soriano Fountain seconded the motion, which passed 4-1 with Blomquist voting in opposition.
The council also heard a presentation from Planning and Development director Joseph Molis on amending the city’s code that prohibits the parking of any vehicles or trailers on unimproved surfaces.
Compared to other city’s ordinances around Harker Heights, the city’s current code is outdated, Molis said.
“This is not just a north or south part of town issue,” Molis said, as he presented photos from around town of various violations that included multiple cars parked on grass yards and up against trailers.
Molis noted that apart from being a public safety issue, vehicles parked on lawns can lead to leaking chemicals into the ground and create breeding grounds for mosquitoes and other pests.
While the council agreed that the ordinance could include grandfathering in certain homes and a grace period for those who need to save in order to update their driveways, Fountain noted that those causing issues needed to be corrected immediately.
“If it’s an issue of safety or environmental effects on a location,” she said, “they cannot be grandfathered, no grace period.”
The council came to a consensus for Molis to move forward and present an amendment to the ordiance at a later meeting.
