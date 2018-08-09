The Harker Heights Disabled American Veterans Chapter 29 recognized 20 Vietnam War period veterans during the organization’s monthly meeting Saturday.
Chapter 29 Commander James Dukes said veterans of the Vietnam era didn’t receive the welcome and gratitude they deserved after returning home and so organizations like the Disabled American Veterans partnered with the United States of AmericaVietnam War Commemoration to ensure those veterans were recognized.
“Historically, those veterans that came out of World War I, World War II, even the Korean War, were received by America with parades welcoming them back home,” Dukes said. “The (Vietnam veterans) never received the recognition, and that’s why our emphasis is on the Vietnam veterans.”
Veterans who served in the U.S. military between Nov. 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975, regardless of location, are eligible to receive a certificate from the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration signed by the secretary of Defense and a commemorative lapel pin to honor and thank them for their service and sacrifice.
The Disabled American Veterans is sanctioned by the United States Congress for disabled U.S. military veterans that assists them and their families by offering a variety of services.
Harker Heights Mayor Pro Tem Jackeline Soriano Fountain, a retired U.S. Army command sergeant major and a member of the Harker Heights Disabled American Veterans Chapter 29, said the group has veteran service officers who assist in obtaining disability benefits. She said they can assist veterans who may have jobs that prevent them from coming during regular hours.
“We are all volunteers and we also have accessibility on Saturdays,” Fountain said. “The days we offer services are Saturdays and Tuesdays.”
Luis Rivera, a senior service officer with the chapter, said they help on average 120 veterans a month and filed more than 90 claims for disability benefits in July.
“We also work with the dependents of veterans,” said Luis Rivera, a senior service officer with the chapter.
Rivera said if veterans want to join the chapter they can visit their location on 607B East Veterans Memorial Blvd. He said the cost of becoming a member is based on age.
“The highest cost for a lifetime membership is $250; however, one can join with $40 and have three years to pay the full amount,” Rivera said.
The full list of honorees include: Lennox Reid, Thomas Penn, Julio Gomez, Efrain Alvarez, James Beauchamp, Dewitt Miner, Gary Hatcher, William Myers, Patty and Howard Keear, Fred Covington Sr., Jimmie Autmon, Ronald Quillian, James Blevins, Terry Spears, Nelson Torres, Dennis Wallace and Fred Chinn Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.