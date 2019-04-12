Children 2 through 10 years old are invited to participate at the City of Harker Heights EGG-cellent Easter Egg Hunt & EGG-stra special activities this weekend.
The free hunt takes place at the Harker Heights Community Park Ball Fields from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, with the hunt starting at 6:30 pm.
Children can enjoy the Easter Bunny, free face painting, EGG-stra special activities, food and other vendors.
Family members are advised to bring a camera and bring cash to purchase items from the vendors.
The fields will be divided up per age group with an area for adaptive children as well.
Children ages 2-10 will need to bring their Easter basket or bucket to collect the eggs.
Special prizes will be awarded in each age group.
Nichole Broemer, Activities Center and Events manager, said, “Some new changes to the hunt for this year is ages 2–10 and we added additional EGG-stra special activities.”
In case of rain, call the Sportsline at 254-953-5660 or go to Facebook @harkerheightspr for up-to-date notifications.
For more information and a schedule, go to www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/parks, email nbroemer@ci.harker-heights.tx.us or call 254-953-5465.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.