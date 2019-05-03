The city of Harker Heights is kicking off its 9th Annual Farmers Market Season Grand Opening on Saturday.
The market will be open every Saturday from May 4 to Oct 26, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each week, or until vendors sell out.
The Farmers Market will offer Texas-grown produce from local farmers, honey, handcrafted items, and a variety of other homemade baked goods and treats made from local Texas ingredients.
The Farmers Market will be located at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, and the city is again partnering with Seton to sponsor the event.
Throughout the season, there will be “themed Market Days” held the first Saturday of each month.
The Saturday will be Health Care Professionals Appreciation Day, and vendors will be offering a 10% discount to all health care professionals on their total purchase.
In addition, the market will include four young entrepreneurs and their lemonade stands for National Lemonade Day weekend, selling lemonade and other goods.
The Harker Heights Farmers Market is a proud supporter of Fort Hood Area Lemonade Day.
For those who wish to be a vendor, the Harker Heights Farmers Market is accepting applications until June 28.
For more information, call 254-953-5493 or go to http://bit.ly/HHFarmersMarket.
