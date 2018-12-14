The weather is expected to be chilly but dry this evening as Harker Heights hosts the city’s 15th annual Frost Fest.
The event will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Market Heights shopping center parking lot, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway.
With the forecast calling for temperatures in the mid-40s under mostly cloudy skies, it will definitely feel a lot like Christmas for visitors to the fest.
Festival goers will be offered free hot chocolate and cookies sponsored by Sam’s Club in Harker Heights.
The event also features a wreath-decorating contest, a Holiday Farmers Market, a synthetic ice skating rink, an interactive snow globe and a visit from Santa Claus.
Visitors will also have a chance to see a live longhorn steer in the spirit of a Texas Christmas.
The wreath decorating contest is sponsored by Heights Lumber and Supply.
The public will view and vote for their favorite wreath entries. First, second and thirdplace and prizes will be awarded during the festival.
“We are excited to offer a true Texas Christmas for our native citizens and those that have just arrived to our area,” said Heather Buller, activities coordinator for the city. “It is a great opportunity for the community come together to celebrate and enjoy the holiday season.
For more information about Frost Fest, please contact Buller at 254-953-5493 or visit www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/parks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.