Each month a lucky hard-working staff member of Harker Heights High School is chosen to be staff of the month.
Rachel Bailey is January’s employee of the month.
When asked why did she became a teacher, Bailey had this to say: “ I had some awesome teachers growing up and I wanted to be just like them.
“When I was little, I used to play school with my little brothers and from that moment on, I just knew that I wanted to be a teacher; it just seemed right.”
Bailey, 32, has been teaching for 11 years and all of her 11 years have been at Harker Heights High School.
Bailey was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, and her family is from Nashville.
She attended Miami University of Ohio and received her master’s degree at Lamar College in Beaumont, Louisiana.
Bailey was picked as staff of the month because she is a team player and hardworking.
In 10 years, she sees herself in the curriculum department at a school and delivering professional development to teachers.
